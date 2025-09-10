Russia condemned a recent Israeli assault on Hamas members based in Qatar's capital, Doha, on Wednesday. Moscow's statement emphasized the act as a breach of international law and a provocation that risks exacerbating the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Russian Foreign Ministry labeled the incident as an infringement on Qatar's sovereignty, warning that such maneuvers could further destabilize the Middle Eastern region. The ministry stressed the importance of diplomatic solutions over aggressive tactics.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the Israeli strike, hinting at further diplomatic actions. Russian authorities echoed concerns that the attack might sabotage international peace initiatives aimed at resolving the regional tension peacefully.

