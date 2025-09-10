Russia Denounces Israeli Attack in Qatar Amidst Rising Tensions
Russia has condemned an Israeli attack on Hamas members in Doha, Qatar, citing it as a violation of international law and urging restraint to avoid escalating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The incident brings further tension to the Middle East situation, drawing criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Russia condemned a recent Israeli assault on Hamas members based in Qatar's capital, Doha, on Wednesday. Moscow's statement emphasized the act as a breach of international law and a provocation that risks exacerbating the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The Russian Foreign Ministry labeled the incident as an infringement on Qatar's sovereignty, warning that such maneuvers could further destabilize the Middle Eastern region. The ministry stressed the importance of diplomatic solutions over aggressive tactics.
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the Israeli strike, hinting at further diplomatic actions. Russian authorities echoed concerns that the attack might sabotage international peace initiatives aimed at resolving the regional tension peacefully.
(With inputs from agencies.)
