Mamata Banerjee Shifts to Uttarkanya Amidst Nepal Unrest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee relocated her stay from the Kanyashree bungalow to Uttarkanya due to mobile network issues, as reported by a senior official on Wednesday. This move was made to facilitate better monitoring of the developments in Nepal during her administrative tour in north Bengal.

A senior official revealed that network issues at the Kanyashree bungalow hindered the CM's ability to stay updated on Nepal's situation. Consequently, Banerjee moved to Uttarkanya on Tuesday night to closely monitor the unfolding events.

The Trinamool Congress shared a photograph of Banerjee at Uttarkanya, emphasizing her keen oversight of the situation in the neighboring riot-hit nation from the temporary secretariat of the North Bengal Development Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)