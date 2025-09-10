High-Level Diplomatic Visits Follow Tensions in Doha

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein, is anticipated to visit Qatar on Wednesday. This move follows an attack launched by Israel on Hamas leaders in Doha, as per an official source familiar with the situation.

On the following day, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is also projected to arrive in Doha. His attendance further underscores the diplomatic significance of these high-profile visits amid escalating regional tensions.

These developments take place following an Israeli offensive against Hamas leadership, stirring the geopolitical landscape of the region. The presence of these influential leaders in Qatar underscores efforts for diplomatic engagements and peace-building discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)