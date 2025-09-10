Rajasthan Acts Swiftly Amid Nepal Unrest

Amid escalating violence in Nepal, prompting the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed his concerns on Wednesday, assuring that the state government is actively monitoring the situation. The aim is to secure the safety of Rajasthan residents who are currently stranded in the turmoil-hit region.

Sharma has been in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu for real-time updates and directed the Rajasthan Police to act swiftly in providing assistance where needed, a government release confirmed. The Government of India is also fully committed to ensuring the safe return of all its citizens.

In response, the Rajasthan police have established a special cell to facilitate aid for residents and their families trapped in Nepal. The cell, operating under the Additional Director General's office, will function round-the-clock, providing support and information via a dedicated helpline.