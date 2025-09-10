Poland's Drone Crisis: Rising Tensions Prompt NATO Consultations

Amid escalating tensions, Poland is experiencing its gravest military threat since World War Two, according to Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The NATO member state recently shot down three Russian drones over its territory, prompting Warsaw to seek consultations under Article 4 of the NATO Treaty due to security threats.

Tusk revealed 19 airspace incursions occurred overnight, elevating concerns of open conflict. This series of events follows prior drone intrusions, amplifying fears among Polish and international observers. With a formal request to activate NATO's Article 4, Poland emphasizes the gravity of the situation.

Additional drone debris has been reported across eastern Poland, including a residential strike in Wyryki and discoveries in the Lublin and Lodz regions. Despite the heightened tensions, no injuries have been reported. As investigations continue, Poland braces for diplomatic and military responses.

