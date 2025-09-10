Left Menu

Student's Bold Action Leads to Arrest of Indecent Rapido Driver in Delhi

A 48-year-old cab driver in Delhi was arrested for masturbating in front of a woman student. The student, who had booked a Rapido cab, acted quickly by alerting nearby police officers. The driver fled but was later apprehended following her complaint, with the cab seized for evidence collection.

Updated: 10-09-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:56 IST
A Delhi cab driver was arrested after allegedly engaging in lewd behavior during a ride with a woman student. The student booked a Rapido cab to reach her college when she was subjected to inappropriate conduct by the driver, identified as Lom Shankar.

The quick-thinking student raised an alarm when she noticed suspicious behavior, prompting a police response. Although the driver initially fled, police later arrested him based on information obtained from the cab service.

The cab, reportedly used during the incident, has been seized as part of the investigation. Authorities are compiling evidence to support the case while the company remains unresponsive to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

