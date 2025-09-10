Student's Bold Action Leads to Arrest of Indecent Rapido Driver in Delhi

A Delhi cab driver was arrested after allegedly engaging in lewd behavior during a ride with a woman student. The student booked a Rapido cab to reach her college when she was subjected to inappropriate conduct by the driver, identified as Lom Shankar.

The quick-thinking student raised an alarm when she noticed suspicious behavior, prompting a police response. Although the driver initially fled, police later arrested him based on information obtained from the cab service.

The cab, reportedly used during the incident, has been seized as part of the investigation. Authorities are compiling evidence to support the case while the company remains unresponsive to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)