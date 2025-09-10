Left Menu

Telangana Sets Up Helpline Amid Nepal Crisis

The Telangana government established a helpline at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to assist its residents stuck in Nepal amid ongoing anti-government protests. Directed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the initiative coordinates with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu for the safety of Telangana's people.

In response to escalating unrest in Nepal, the Telangana government has launched a dedicated helpline at the state's Bhavan in New Delhi. This initiative aims to assist Telangana residents currently stranded in Nepal.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed this prompt response, aiming to coordinate precautionary measures with both the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. These efforts are designed to ensure the safety and rapid return of affected individuals to Telangana.

In the backdrop of violent anti-government protests leading to the resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, the Telangana government advises following official communications and warns against spreading unverified information. Meanwhile, the Nepal Army has instituted sweeping nationwide restrictions.

