Maharashtra Protests Erupt Against 'Draconian' Public Security Bill

Several opposition parties in Maharashtra, including Congress and NCP (SP), protested against the Public Security Bill, labeling it as 'anti-people' and 'draconian'. They argue the bill could suppress dissent and be misused. Despite widespread opposition, it was passed in July, sparking further agitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition parties in Maharashtra, including the Congress and NCP (SP), led widespread protests on Wednesday against the newly passed Public Security Bill, calling it 'anti-people' and 'draconian'.

Critics, including prominent leaders like Supriya Sule of NCP (SP), condemned the bill for empowering the government to incarcerate dissenters unjustly, alleging it serves as a tool for authoritarian suppression.

The controversial bill, passed by the state legislature in July, imposes strict measures but is criticized for its vague language, leading to fears of misuse against innocent citizens. Despite public backlash and calls for its withdrawal, the bill inches closer to becoming law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

