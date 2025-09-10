Tragic Abduction: Five-Year-Old Found Dead in Cremation Ground

A five-year-old boy, who was abducted while playing outside his home, was found dead at a cremation ground in the Pur Hiran area on Wednesday, according to police reports. The discovery has sent shockwaves through the locality, raising urgent security concerns for residents.

In a press briefing at the scene, Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik labeled the incident as 'tragic and unfortunate.' Malik explained that the police sprung into action late Tuesday after receiving a missing-person report. CCTV footage revealed a man on a scooter with the boy seated on the front, providing a crucial lead in the investigation.

The investigation zeroed in on a godown in Subzi Mandi, connected to the scooter, where they detained a migrant laborer named Manke Yadav, who was reportedly intoxicated. Despite continuous questioning, Yadav failed to clarify the incident's circumstances, prompting an extensive district-wide search. The police later found the boy's body at the cremation ground. Authorities have registered a case under stringent sections, assuring the public of a thorough inquiry to bring justice to the victim.

