Cabinet Approves ₹3,169 Cr Doubling of Bhagalpur–Dumka–Rampurhat Rail Line

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the doubling of the Bhagalpur–Dumka–Rampurhat single railway line section (177 km) spanning across Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal at an estimated cost of ₹3,169 crore. This ambitious infrastructure upgrade marks a significant step in enhancing rail connectivity, logistics efficiency, and socio-economic development in the eastern region of India.

Key Project Highlights

Project Length : 177 km

States Covered : Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal

Districts Benefitted : Five districts, including three Aspirational Districts – Banka, Godda, and Dumka

Total Cost : ₹3,169 crore (approx.)

Population Impacted: 28.72 lakh people across 441 villages

Boosting Efficiency and Reducing Congestion

The doubling of this crucial railway section will:

Improve mobility and service reliability , reducing delays in both passenger and freight services.

Enhance line capacity , enabling Indian Railways to manage higher traffic volumes.

Support PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which emphasizes multi-modal connectivity and integrated logistics planning.

This infrastructural development is expected to ease congestion on busy rail routes, streamline operations, and support India’s growing passenger and freight demands.

Socio-Economic and Cultural Benefits

The project is designed not just as a transportation upgrade but also as a catalyst for regional development:

Tourism and Pilgrimage Connectivity : The line covers important cultural and religious destinations such as Deoghar (Baba Baidyanath Dham) and Tarapith (Shakti Peeth) , which attract pilgrims and tourists from across the country. Improved rail services will significantly benefit the tourism sector.

Local Development and Employment : The project will boost opportunities for employment and self-employment , contributing to the Government’s vision of building an Atmanirbhar Bharat . Enhanced infrastructure in the area will stimulate allied sectors, promote small industries, and improve livelihoods.

Village Connectivity: With over 441 villages gaining improved access, the project will enhance socio-economic integration and facilitate better access to markets, healthcare, and educational opportunities.

Freight and Industrial Growth

The Bhagalpur–Dumka–Rampurhat line is a vital freight corridor for commodities such as:

Coal

Cement

Fertilizers

Bricks and Stones

With the doubling project, the line is expected to handle an additional freight traffic of 15 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). This will not only support industrial growth in the region but also reduce dependence on road transport, thereby lowering logistics costs.

Environmental and Climate Gains

Indian Railways, known as one of the most environment-friendly modes of transport, will amplify its role in climate action through this project. The doubling will result in:

Reduced oil imports by 5 crore litres annually

Lowered CO₂ emissions by 24 crore kilograms

The environmental benefit is estimated as equivalent to the plantation of one crore trees

This aligns with India’s commitment to its climate goals and sustainable development agenda.

Vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat

The Cabinet approval reflects Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a “New India” where infrastructure acts as a driver of inclusive growth. The project is expected to transform mobility in eastern India, foster local industries, create jobs, and ensure faster, safer, and more sustainable movement of people and goods.

By bringing in modern, efficient, and integrated rail infrastructure, this multi-tracking project will strengthen India’s efforts to build a robust transport ecosystem that fuels economic growth while caring for the environment.