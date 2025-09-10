Left Menu

Maharashtra's Village Committees Gear Up for Kunbi Certification

Maharashtra's Social Justice Department is training village-level committees for processing Kunbi caste certificates. This initiative aims to validate historical Kunbi heritage among Maratha community members as per the recent government resolution. The process awaits final guidelines and no pending applications exist in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:10 IST
Maharashtra's Social Justice Department has initiated a training program for village-level committees responsible for processing Kunbi caste certificates. The endeavor will help affirm historical claims among Maratha community members, in line with the latest government resolution.

The Kunbi community is recognized under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category in Maharashtra. Despite the implementation of the Hyderabad gazetteer, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Dilip Swami noted that procedural guidelines are yet to be finalized.

Currently, no applications for Kunbi certification are pending in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The newly formed committees will verify applications, review records, and report to relevant offices, which are tasked with issuing the certificates. Training will commence once guidelines are received.

(With inputs from agencies.)

