Escalation in Eastern Europe: Russia's Drone Intrusions

Russia's infringement of Poland's airspace on Wednesday with drones marks a significant breach involving a NATO member since the Ukraine war's outset. Other alliance nations, however, have reported similar airspace incursions and drone incidents on their territories since 2022.

Labelled as an "act of aggression," the incident in Poland prompted a NATO military response as drones were shot down. European leaders suspect Moscow aims to escalate tensions deliberately. Since Russia's full invasion of Ukraine, Croatia, along with Romania and non-NATO Moldova, have reported multiple airspace violations, encountering drone fragments across their borders.

In recent months, Romania passed legislation allowing the army to down errant drones, reflecting the growing frequency of such events. Defense analysts view these provocations as tests by Russia to gauge NATO's response. Romanian President Nicusor Dan emphasizes Russia's consistent boundary-testing, urging collective action to enhance NATO's eastern flank security.

(With inputs from agencies.)