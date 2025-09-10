Poland Downs Drones Amid Rising Tensions in Europe's Skies

For the first time during Russia's war in Ukraine, Poland, with support from its NATO allies, shot down drones infiltrating its airspace on Wednesday. The bold action has heightened tensions in Europe, marking the closest escalation to open conflict since World War II, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The incident, which Poland termed a 'large-scale provocation,' led to activating Article Four of NATO's treaty, allowing member nations to consult over threats. NATO responded by dispatching military aircraft from member countries like the Netherlands and Italy to assist in the operation.

While Russia denied the drones' origin, European leaders called for unity against the perceived provocation and considered tougher sanctions on Moscow. This development comes amid intensifying pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump to coordinate with Europe in sanctioning Russia and supporting Ukraine.

