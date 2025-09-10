Left Menu

Poland Downs Drones Amid Rising Tensions in Europe's Skies

In a historic move, Poland, with NATO support, shot down drones entering its airspace from the direction of Ukraine. The incident is seen as a significant provocation amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, prompting calls for collective action by European leaders and consideration of further sanctions on Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:01 IST
Poland Downs Drones Amid Rising Tensions in Europe's Skies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For the first time during Russia's war in Ukraine, Poland, with support from its NATO allies, shot down drones infiltrating its airspace on Wednesday. The bold action has heightened tensions in Europe, marking the closest escalation to open conflict since World War II, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The incident, which Poland termed a 'large-scale provocation,' led to activating Article Four of NATO's treaty, allowing member nations to consult over threats. NATO responded by dispatching military aircraft from member countries like the Netherlands and Italy to assist in the operation.

While Russia denied the drones' origin, European leaders called for unity against the perceived provocation and considered tougher sanctions on Moscow. This development comes amid intensifying pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump to coordinate with Europe in sanctioning Russia and supporting Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

