Russian state television is minimizing the gravity of Poland's accusations that Moscow has conducted unauthorized drone flights over Polish airspace, a NATO member. The focus was instead on topics such as alleged saboteurs, the situation in Ukraine, and regional news such as protests and travel developments.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk described these drone flights as significant provocations, bringing the country closer to conflict. In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov deflected responsibility, asserting that the issue pertains to the defense ministry. The Russian defense ministry later declared its drone operations were aimed at Western Ukraine, not Poland.

The incident underscores ongoing tensions and information warfare, with Western intelligence highlighting Moscow's expertise in hybrid warfare. This situation continues to unfold amid a complex geopolitical landscape, with both Russia and the West accusing each other of provocations.