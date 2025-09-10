India’s Moment: Speaker Om Birla Opens ALUMEX 2025, Calls for Global Leadership

Reaffirming India’s rising stature on the global stage, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla inaugurated the Global Conference and International Exhibition of Aluminium Extruded Products – ALUMEX India 2025 in New Delhi. The event, organised by the Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India, convened global and national industry leaders, researchers, and innovators to discuss the future of aluminium—a metal increasingly recognized as pivotal in shaping India’s growth and sustainability agenda.

India’s Strengths and Global Position

In his inaugural address, Shri Birla declared that India’s vast population, strong industrial base, and innovative capacity are the nation’s greatest strengths. He stressed that these, coupled with the entrepreneurial spirit of the people, have placed India at the cusp of “unprecedented opportunities”.

Calling this “India’s moment”, Shri Birla said the country is ready to showcase leadership, dynamism, and resilience on the global stage. He noted that the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, articulated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has catalyzed transformative change across industries and inspired confidence in India’s ability to become a developed nation by 2047.

Aluminium: A Metal for India’s Future

Highlighting the critical role of aluminium in development, Shri Birla underlined its versatility and wide applications across multiple sectors, including:

Infrastructure and construction

Automotive and aerospace industries

Renewable energy systems

Consumer goods and packaging

He emphasized that aluminium’s recyclable nature aligns perfectly with India’s commitment to clean energy and environmental sustainability, making it central to the nation’s green transition.

MSMEs and “Make in India” Driving Growth

Shri Birla applauded the role of MSMEs and entrepreneurs, calling them one of India’s greatest assets. He pointed out that:

The Make in India initiative has begun to deliver visible results , with Indian innovations catering not only to domestic markets but also gaining growing export presence .

MSMEs, particularly in manufacturing and industrial supply chains, are contributing significantly to employment generation and innovation .

The aluminium sector, supported by MSMEs, has the potential to evolve into a global hub for sustainable production and technology innovation.

Youth, Startups, and Digital Innovation

Focusing on the role of India’s youth, Shri Birla observed that:

Startups, research institutes, and innovators are reshaping traditional industries through digital solutions and advanced technologies .

In the aluminium sector, innovations in lightweight materials, recycling technologies, and energy efficiency are creating far-reaching social and economic outcomes .

Such transformations reinforce India’s position as a knowledge-driven economy, where innovation remains the driving force of competitiveness.

Role of ALUMEX India 2025

Shri Birla stressed that international forums like ALUMEX India 2025 provide a vital opportunity to:

Exchange knowledge and best practices among global and domestic players.

Explore new technologies and collaborations in aluminium production and usage.

Chart a sustainable, innovation-led growth pathway for the industry.

He expressed confidence that the conference would meaningfully contribute to:

Strengthening India’s aluminium sector

Promoting green, circular economy practices

Supporting the country’s broader resolve to become a self-reliant and globally respected economy by 2047

Exhibition and Global Collaboration

The ALUMEX India 2025 exhibition features leading companies, startups, traders, and global experts showcasing:

Advanced extrusion technologies

Sustainable aluminium production processes

Innovative applications across industries

With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, the conference serves as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and technology transfer, helping the industry anticipate global demand trends and integrate into international value chains.

Looking Ahead

India’s aluminium industry, buoyed by domestic demand, industrial expansion, and sustainability goals, is poised to play a decisive role in the nation’s growth story. With initiatives like ALUMEX India 2025, India is not only addressing its internal development needs but also positioning itself as a global leader in sustainable aluminium solutions.

As Shri Om Birla declared, the country’s entrepreneurial drive, innovative spirit, and industrial might have converged to make this truly “India’s moment”.