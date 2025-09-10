Left Menu

Maharashtra's Controversial Security Bill Sparks Statewide Protests

Opposition parties in Maharashtra, including Congress and NCP (SP), are protesting against a new bill designed to curb unlawful activities of extremist organisations, arguing it is dictatorial and could be misused to suppress dissent. The bill, passed by the Maharashtra legislature, imposes strict penalties, raising concerns over democratic rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra opposition, including Congress, NCP (SP), and other parties, launched protests statewide against a controversial bill that targets Left-wing extremist activities. This legislation, termed anti-people by opponents, enables imprisonment and fines, while classifying offences as cognisable and non-bailable.

Protestors, under banners of various political entities, argue that the bill's vague terms facilitate government misuse, potentially stifling dissent and punishing innocent citizens. Key figures like Congress MLA Dr. Jyoti Gaikwad and CPI leader Prakash Reddy led demonstrations in Mumbai, condemning the bill's dictatorial nature.

The government's swift passage of the bill has invited criticism for its potential threat to democratic rights, with opposition emphasizing the need for a reconsideration. Protests marked a unified stance against provisions seen as draconian, vowing increased agitation actions throughout the state.

