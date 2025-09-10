Maharashtra's Controversial Security Bill Sparks Statewide Protests

The Maharashtra opposition, including Congress, NCP (SP), and other parties, launched protests statewide against a controversial bill that targets Left-wing extremist activities. This legislation, termed anti-people by opponents, enables imprisonment and fines, while classifying offences as cognisable and non-bailable.

Protestors, under banners of various political entities, argue that the bill's vague terms facilitate government misuse, potentially stifling dissent and punishing innocent citizens. Key figures like Congress MLA Dr. Jyoti Gaikwad and CPI leader Prakash Reddy led demonstrations in Mumbai, condemning the bill's dictatorial nature.

The government's swift passage of the bill has invited criticism for its potential threat to democratic rights, with opposition emphasizing the need for a reconsideration. Protests marked a unified stance against provisions seen as draconian, vowing increased agitation actions throughout the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)