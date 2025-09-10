In a bid to counter allegations of its drones crossing into Polish airspace, Russia's Foreign Ministry asserted on Wednesday that existing narratives were based on myths. This follows a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry refuting claims of deliberate incursion into Poland.

The Defence Ministry detailed a substantial drone offensive on military installments within western Ukraine, underscoring, however, that Poland was never an intended target. This operation was part of their ongoing military activities.

Furthering diplomatic engagements, both the Russian Foreign and Defence Ministries expressed willingness to engage in discussions with Poland, aiming at clarifying any lingering doubts regarding their operations and intentions.