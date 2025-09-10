Left Menu

Russia Denies Drone Intrusion: Debunking Myths

Russia's Foreign and Defence Ministries clarified that their drones did attack military sites in Ukraine, but did not target Poland. They are open to consultations with Polish officials to address any misunderstandings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:46 IST
Russia Denies Drone Intrusion: Debunking Myths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a bid to counter allegations of its drones crossing into Polish airspace, Russia's Foreign Ministry asserted on Wednesday that existing narratives were based on myths. This follows a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry refuting claims of deliberate incursion into Poland.

The Defence Ministry detailed a substantial drone offensive on military installments within western Ukraine, underscoring, however, that Poland was never an intended target. This operation was part of their ongoing military activities.

Furthering diplomatic engagements, both the Russian Foreign and Defence Ministries expressed willingness to engage in discussions with Poland, aiming at clarifying any lingering doubts regarding their operations and intentions.

TRENDING

1
EU Weighs Sanction Strategies Amid Trump's Tariff Urge on India and China

EU Weighs Sanction Strategies Amid Trump's Tariff Urge on India and China

 Belgium
2
India's Stability Amidst Nepal's Unrest: A Comparative Perspective

India's Stability Amidst Nepal's Unrest: A Comparative Perspective

 India
3
India in Active Talks for Global Trade Deals: Minister Piyush Goyal

India in Active Talks for Global Trade Deals: Minister Piyush Goyal

 India
4
Political Tensions Rise as AAP's Malik Detained Under PSA

Political Tensions Rise as AAP's Malik Detained Under PSA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025