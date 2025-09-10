Constitutional Crises in South Asia: A Supreme Court Perspective

The Supreme Court of India, on Wednesday, referenced tumultuous events in Nepal and Bangladesh during its deliberation over legislative protocols. Led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, a Constitution bench discussed the authority of courts in setting deadlines for gubernatorial and presidential actions on assembly-passed bills.

Chief Justice Gavai underscored India's pride in its constitution by contrasting it with the political instability observed in neighboring countries. 'We are proud of our Constitution. See what is happening in our neighboring states. Nepal, we saw…' he remarked, highlighting issues in those regions.

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli recently resigned amid extensive protests against his administration, marked by the deaths of at least 19 demonstrators. This unrest parallels Bangladesh's struggles with constitutional crises seen last year, further reinforcing the court's discourse.