Chancellor Merz Condemns Russian Drone Incursion

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz denounced a recent incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace, calling it an act of recklessness and aggression. He stressed NATO's readiness to defend its territories against such provocations.

The German government declared in a statement, quoting Merz, that this incident is part of a continuing series of provocations in the Baltic Sea region and along NATO's eastern boundary.

Merz's strong condemnation reaffirms Germany's stance against aggressive Russian activities, emphasizing solidarity within NATO to counteract such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)