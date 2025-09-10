Chancellor Merz Condemns Russian Drone Incursion
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned the incursion of Russian drones into Poland, labeling it as reckless and aggressive. Merz emphasized that NATO is prepared to defend against such provocations, which continue in the Baltic Sea region and NATO's eastern flank. The German government strongly opposes these actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:49 IST
- Country:
- Germany
On Wednesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz denounced a recent incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace, calling it an act of recklessness and aggression. He stressed NATO's readiness to defend its territories against such provocations.
The German government declared in a statement, quoting Merz, that this incident is part of a continuing series of provocations in the Baltic Sea region and along NATO's eastern boundary.
Merz's strong condemnation reaffirms Germany's stance against aggressive Russian activities, emphasizing solidarity within NATO to counteract such threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Senator Criticizes Trump's India Tariff Policy Amidst Russian Oil Tensions
NATO Responds to Russian Drone Incident in Poland
Russian Drones Breach Polish Airspace Amidst NATO Alert
Russian Drones Breach Polish Airspace: A NATO Concern
Britain Bolsters NATO Air Defense Over Poland Amid Rising Tensions