Juvenile Crime Shock: Teens Apprehended in Ghazipur Stabbing
Four juveniles were arrested for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old in Ghazipur, east Delhi. The victim, Anshu, suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized. Police identified the suspects through CCTV and apprehended them after an overnight manhunt. The juveniles were reportedly intoxicated and attempted robbery.
In a shocking incident in east Delhi's Ghazipur, four juveniles have been arrested for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old multiple times. The attack left the young man, identified as Anshu from Khoda Colony, seriously injured, police reported.
The incident occurred on Tuesday at a DDA park in Ghazipur's Paper Market area. Anshu was attacked and sustained multiple stab wounds to his chest and back before being rushed to a local hospital.
Police investigations involved reviewing CCTV footage and conducting an overnight manhunt, leading to the apprehension of the accused. The juveniles, aged 16-17, reportedly wanted to rob the victim. They confessed to being intoxicated during the assault. Further investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
