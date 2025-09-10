Left Menu

Juvenile Crime Shock: Teens Apprehended in Ghazipur Stabbing

Four juveniles were arrested for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old in Ghazipur, east Delhi. The victim, Anshu, suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized. Police identified the suspects through CCTV and apprehended them after an overnight manhunt. The juveniles were reportedly intoxicated and attempted robbery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:40 IST
Juvenile Crime Shock: Teens Apprehended in Ghazipur Stabbing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in east Delhi's Ghazipur, four juveniles have been arrested for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old multiple times. The attack left the young man, identified as Anshu from Khoda Colony, seriously injured, police reported.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at a DDA park in Ghazipur's Paper Market area. Anshu was attacked and sustained multiple stab wounds to his chest and back before being rushed to a local hospital.

Police investigations involved reviewing CCTV footage and conducting an overnight manhunt, leading to the apprehension of the accused. The juveniles, aged 16-17, reportedly wanted to rob the victim. They confessed to being intoxicated during the assault. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Condemns Israel's Air Strikes on Doha, Supports Qatari Sovereignty

PM Modi Condemns Israel's Air Strikes on Doha, Supports Qatari Sovereignty

 India
2
The Silent Epidemic: Tackling Suicide in the Age of Technology

The Silent Epidemic: Tackling Suicide in the Age of Technology

 India
3
Gautam Singhania Criticizes US Trade Policies Amid Raymond's Centennial Celebration

Gautam Singhania Criticizes US Trade Policies Amid Raymond's Centennial Cele...

 India
4
Canada Reassesses Ties with Israel Amid Middle East Tensions

Canada Reassesses Ties with Israel Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025