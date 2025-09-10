Juvenile Crime Shock: Teens Apprehended in Ghazipur Stabbing

In a shocking incident in east Delhi's Ghazipur, four juveniles have been arrested for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old multiple times. The attack left the young man, identified as Anshu from Khoda Colony, seriously injured, police reported.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at a DDA park in Ghazipur's Paper Market area. Anshu was attacked and sustained multiple stab wounds to his chest and back before being rushed to a local hospital.

Police investigations involved reviewing CCTV footage and conducting an overnight manhunt, leading to the apprehension of the accused. The juveniles, aged 16-17, reportedly wanted to rob the victim. They confessed to being intoxicated during the assault. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)