Arrests Made in Jharkhand Assault Case

In a disturbing incident in Jharkhand's Latehar district, five individuals have been arrested for allegedly raping a 36-year-old woman, according to police sources on Wednesday.

The heinous crime reportedly occurred in the Garu police station area. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, law enforcement officers said.

Following their arrest, a local court has placed the accused in judicial custody as the case proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)