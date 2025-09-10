Left Menu

Bihar Strengthens Border Security Amid Nepal Protests

Bihar's government heightened security along its border with Nepal due to unrest in the neighboring country. Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit urged strict border surveillance and heightened security at critical infrastructures during a high-level meeting. Officials were assured of direct communication lines with key authorities for quick decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:58 IST
Bihar Strengthens Border Security Amid Nepal Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's government has issued an alert for districts bordering Nepal, responding to escalating unrest in the neighboring nation. This decision was made during a high-level meeting led by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, who emphasized the need for reinforced border security and surveillance.

The Cabinet Secretariat Department released a statement outlining meeting objectives, which included addressing potential challenges stemming from Nepal's volatile situation. Directives were issued to district magistrates and senior police to ensure rigorous screening of individuals entering Bihar from Nepal.

The meeting also stressed increased vigilance at critical infrastructures like bridges and power plants. Meanwhile, officials were reassured of direct access to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police for swift action in case of emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Bold Move: 'No PUC, No Fuel' Initiative

Maharashtra's Bold Move: 'No PUC, No Fuel' Initiative

 India
2
Uttarakhand's Monsoon Challenges: Disaster Preparedness Under Scrutiny

Uttarakhand's Monsoon Challenges: Disaster Preparedness Under Scrutiny

 India
3
High Court Exposes Hypocrisy in Encroachment Case

High Court Exposes Hypocrisy in Encroachment Case

 India
4
Kuldeep Yadav Spins India to Easy Victory Over UAE in Asia Cup Opener

Kuldeep Yadav Spins India to Easy Victory Over UAE in Asia Cup Opener

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025