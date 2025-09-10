Bihar Strengthens Border Security Amid Nepal Protests

Bihar's government has issued an alert for districts bordering Nepal, responding to escalating unrest in the neighboring nation. This decision was made during a high-level meeting led by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, who emphasized the need for reinforced border security and surveillance.

The Cabinet Secretariat Department released a statement outlining meeting objectives, which included addressing potential challenges stemming from Nepal's volatile situation. Directives were issued to district magistrates and senior police to ensure rigorous screening of individuals entering Bihar from Nepal.

The meeting also stressed increased vigilance at critical infrastructures like bridges and power plants. Meanwhile, officials were reassured of direct access to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police for swift action in case of emergencies.

