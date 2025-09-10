Left Menu

Fraudulent Aadhaar Forgery Racket Exposed

A 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly forging Aadhaar cards and land documents, affecting numerous government and court records. Police detained Abdul Rehman, who admitted to working with Nishanth to create fake IDs. Multiple fake Aadhaar cards were found, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have apprehended a 46-year-old individual suspected of engaging in extensive forgery activities involving Aadhaar cards and land documents, which may have compromised several government and judicial records.

On receiving credible information, Urwa police arrested Abdul Rehman in Bappanadu village, Mulki. He is alleged to have admitted to conspiring with Nishanth, a local business owner at Kodialbail, in creating fraudulent identification through computer software manipulation.

A thorough interrogation and forensic analysis led to the discovery of multiple counterfeit Aadhaar cards stored on seized mobile devices. These forged identities were reportedly used in various judicial processes, such as obtaining bail, prompting further investigation into other potential participants, including Nishanth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

