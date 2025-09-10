Fraudulent Aadhaar Forgery Racket Exposed

Authorities have apprehended a 46-year-old individual suspected of engaging in extensive forgery activities involving Aadhaar cards and land documents, which may have compromised several government and judicial records.

On receiving credible information, Urwa police arrested Abdul Rehman in Bappanadu village, Mulki. He is alleged to have admitted to conspiring with Nishanth, a local business owner at Kodialbail, in creating fraudulent identification through computer software manipulation.

A thorough interrogation and forensic analysis led to the discovery of multiple counterfeit Aadhaar cards stored on seized mobile devices. These forged identities were reportedly used in various judicial processes, such as obtaining bail, prompting further investigation into other potential participants, including Nishanth.

