Fraudulent Aadhaar Forgery Racket Exposed
A 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly forging Aadhaar cards and land documents, affecting numerous government and court records. Police detained Abdul Rehman, who admitted to working with Nishanth to create fake IDs. Multiple fake Aadhaar cards were found, and an investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have apprehended a 46-year-old individual suspected of engaging in extensive forgery activities involving Aadhaar cards and land documents, which may have compromised several government and judicial records.
On receiving credible information, Urwa police arrested Abdul Rehman in Bappanadu village, Mulki. He is alleged to have admitted to conspiring with Nishanth, a local business owner at Kodialbail, in creating fraudulent identification through computer software manipulation.
A thorough interrogation and forensic analysis led to the discovery of multiple counterfeit Aadhaar cards stored on seized mobile devices. These forged identities were reportedly used in various judicial processes, such as obtaining bail, prompting further investigation into other potential participants, including Nishanth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aadhaar
- forgery
- fraud
- Abdul Rehman
- Nishanth
- government
- police
- kodialbail
- judicial
- identities
ALSO READ
SEBI Eases Regulations for Investors in Government Securities
Clash of Narratives: Political Battles Over Police Brutality in Kerala
Village Standoff: Police Thwarted During Rape Accused Arrest Attempt
Odisha Police Busts Adulterated Milk Racket in Cuttack
Major Drug Ring Bust: Punjab Police Uncovers Trans-Border Smuggling Network