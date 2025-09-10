Left Menu

Punjab Slams Centre Over Flood Relief: A Tale of Insufficient Aid

Punjab Minister Aman Arora criticizes the Centre's disaster relief funding as insufficient, highlighting inadequate compensation norms. Prime Minister Modi's Rs 1,600 crore aid package is deemed inadequate against massive flood damages. The Punjab government seeks a revision of SDRF norms and demands more substantial financial support.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on Wednesday criticized the Centre's handling of disaster relief funds for flood-ravaged regions, accusing it of misleading the public regarding the Rs 12,000 crore allocated for the state's disaster management.

Arora termed the Rs 1,600 crore aid announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as inadequate, noting that existing norms offer minimal assistance to affected residents. He highlighted that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had requested a revision of these norms to provide better compensation.

According to Arora, the relief package fails to address the losses incurred by the state, with calls for Rs 20,000 crore in aid and immediate release of pending funds, as the losses surpass the Centre's provisions. Criticism has arisen over the Centre's response, perceived as neglectful towards Punjab.

