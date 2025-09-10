High Court Exposes Hypocrisy in Encroachment Case

The Allahabad High Court has mandated eviction proceedings against Omraj, a PIL petitioner, for constructing a house on pond land, which he accused another party of encroaching.

During the hearing, evidence surfaced that Omraj was himself culpable for the encroachment he alleged against Lalmani Patel. Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal ordered a re-investigation, revealing that the pond land was unlawfully occupied by Omraj.

The court also sought reports on officials who filed a misleading encroachment report and directed action under the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code to remove Omraj's encroachment.

