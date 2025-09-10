Left Menu

Brown Sugar Bust: Major Seizure in Jharkhand

Five individuals were arrested, and brown sugar valued at Rs 5 lakh was confiscated in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district. The operation took place in Parsudih police station area. Inspector Avinash Kumar confirmed 119 packets were seized, and a case under the NDPS Act is ongoing.

Updated: 10-09-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:40 IST
Five individuals have been apprehended, and brown sugar worth Rs 5 lakh has been seized by authorities in East Singhbhum district, Jharkhand, according to police statements issued on Wednesday.

Following an anonymous tip, law enforcement conducted a raid on Tuesday at a location within the Parsudih police station area, leading to the detention of the suspects.

Inspector Avinash Kumar of the Parsudih police station confirmed that 119 packets of the substance were confiscated, and a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been filed. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

