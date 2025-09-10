Brown Sugar Bust: Major Seizure in Jharkhand

Five individuals have been apprehended, and brown sugar worth Rs 5 lakh has been seized by authorities in East Singhbhum district, Jharkhand, according to police statements issued on Wednesday.

Following an anonymous tip, law enforcement conducted a raid on Tuesday at a location within the Parsudih police station area, leading to the detention of the suspects.

Inspector Avinash Kumar of the Parsudih police station confirmed that 119 packets of the substance were confiscated, and a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been filed. Investigations are ongoing.

