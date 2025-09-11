Left Menu

Pig Heads Placed Outside Paris Mosques: A Disturbing Act of Provocation

A police investigation found that foreign nationals placed pig heads outside nine mosques in Paris, intending to stir unrest. The suspects, linked to foreign powers, fled France. France's Muslim community faces rising anti-Islamic sentiment, with more than 6 million Muslims who consider pork consumption forbidden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-09-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 00:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

A recent investigation has uncovered that foreign nationals were responsible for placing pig heads outside nine mosques in Paris, a deliberate act intended to provoke unrest. The suspects, whose identities remain undisclosed, quickly left France following the incident, according to the Paris Prosecutor's Office.

The discovery was substantiated by a Normandy farmer who reported selling a dozen pig heads to two individuals with a vehicle bearing Serbian number plates. CCTV footage corroborated this account, capturing the suspects arriving in Paris and disposing of the pig heads during the night between September 8 and 9.

This incident comes amid heightened anti-Islamic sentiment in France, which hosts Europe's largest Muslim population of over six million. Paris police chief Laurent Nunez highlighted concerns over potential foreign interference, referencing past accusations against Russia for inciting discord. Three Serbians were previously arrested for vandalizing synagogues and a Holocaust memorial.

