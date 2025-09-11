NATO Jitters: Poland Downs Suspected Russian Drones, Spurring Tensions
Tensions flared as Poland shot down suspected Russian drones with NATO support, marking a significant event during the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The incident led to heightened military vigilance and strategic consultations among NATO members, though Russia denied involvement. European leaders urged a united response and considered further sanctions.
In a dramatic escalation of airspace tensions, Poland, backed by its NATO allies, downed suspected Russian drones, marking a significant first in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The drones were intercepted in Polish airspace, prompting fears of escalating hostilities.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the situation as an unprecedented provocation since World War Two. NATO forces, including Polish F-16s and Dutch F-35s, swiftly mobilized to counter the threat. Meanwhile, one of the drones struck a residential area, causing substantial damage but no immediate casualties.
The incident drew stern reactions from European leaders, calling for a coordinated response to what they see as a deliberate provocation by Russia. Despite Moscow's denial of involvement, NATO is on high alert, conducting investigations, as European leaders contemplate increasing sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
