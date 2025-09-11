Tensions Soar After Suspected Russian Drone Breach in Poland
Poland, backed by NATO allies, shot down suspected Russian drones in its airspace, marking the first military action by a NATO member during Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The incident, which led to NATO consultations and calls for UN discussions, tested the alliance's reactions and raised tensions across Europe.
Poland intercepted and shot down suspected Russian drones on Wednesday, with NATO allies providing air support.
This unprecedented military action during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict marks a significant escalation.
European leaders condemned the incursion, with several countries demanding UN discussions to address the violation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
