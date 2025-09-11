Left Menu

Manipur Government Bans Air Guns Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

The Manipur government has banned air guns in Churachandpur district ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential visit. The order issued under Section 163 of the BNSS emphasizes heightened security measures to prevent chaos or threats. The visit follows ethnic violence between Kukis and Meiteis.

The Manipur government has prohibited the use of air guns in Churachandpur district, anticipating a potential visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13. This decree comes amid security operations to ensure smooth proceedings during the visit, which has not been officially confirmed.

District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S announced the ban under Section 163 of the BNSS Act, citing concerns that the presence of air guns could escalate security risks during the VVIP visit. Any violation of this order may result in legal action, enforced by the Churachandpur Police.

This visit marks PM Modi's first trip to the state since ethnic violence erupted between the Kuki and Meitei communities in May, which claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands. Security measures are intensified in Churachandpur, a crucial area for the tribal Kuki community.

