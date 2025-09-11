Tragedy Strikes During Birthday Procession in Pune

A birthday celebration turned tragic in Pune's Junnar town when a procession, accompanied by a DJ music system truck, ended in disaster. The vehicle, part of former Zilla Parishad president Devram Lande's birthday bash, ploughed into the crowd, causing the death of one youth and injuring six others.

Authorities identified the deceased as 21-year-old Aditya Kale, a member of the accompanying troupe. As per police reports, the DJ truck was driven recklessly, despite the dense crowd, leading to the unfortunate incident.

Following the tragedy, Lande and his son reportedly fled the scene. However, pressure from an aggrieved crowd led to police action, resulting in the arrest of Lande, his son, and other individuals associated with the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)