Escape Wave: Prisoners Flee Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil
Three Nepali inmates die and 15,000 prisoners escape during nationwide anti-government protests. The political unrest led to violent prison breaks, causing PM Oli's resignation. Despite security efforts, many escapees remain at large across 25 facilities, highlighting a severe law and order crisis in Nepal.
Raging anti-government protests in Nepal have spiraled into a major crisis, leaving at least three inmates dead and over 15,000 prisoners on the run. Violent clashes erupted in over two dozen prisons as part of the upheaval that forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation on Tuesday.
On Thursday, chaos ensued at the Ramechhap District Prison in Madhesh Province, when inmates attempted to escape using a gas cylinder explosion. Security forces responded with gunfire, resulting in three fatalities and 13 injuries, reported police sources. Escapes have multiplied across Nepal amid arson and riots.
Authorities struggle to maintain control with the deployment of the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Police. The Kathmandu Post highlighted the massive jail breaks, with many still at large, signaling a prolonged security challenge for the Himalayan nation.
