Left Menu

Tripura Bandh: Congress Sparks Shutdown in Kailashahar Demanding Development

A 12-hour bandh called by the Congress in Tripura's Kailashahar affected normal life on Thursday. The shutdown was in support of an 11-point charter demanding the revival of Kailashahar airport and extended railway links. Roads were blocked, and the bandh was reportedly peaceful with no major incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 11-09-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 13:56 IST
Tripura Bandh: Congress Sparks Shutdown in Kailashahar Demanding Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Normal life in Kailashahar, Unakoti district, was disrupted on Thursday due to a 12-hour bandh organized by the Tripura Congress.

The bandh, starting at 6 am, highlighted an 11-point demand including reviving Kailashahar airport and extending railway links. Congress leaders blocked roads, while educational institutions and markets remained closed. Vehicles wore a deserted look and government office attendance was low.

The situation remained peaceful, according to the police. Congress leader Birajit Sinha cited strategic reasons for airport revival. Police reported detaining 250 Congress workers during the bandh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Impact on Truck Operators Amid Nepal's Gen Z Protests

Economic Impact on Truck Operators Amid Nepal's Gen Z Protests

 India
2
Rouble's Dance: Economics in Motion

Rouble's Dance: Economics in Motion

 Russia
3
Tensions Over Polish Airspace and Russian Drills

Tensions Over Polish Airspace and Russian Drills

 Russia
4
Triton Valves: Celebrating 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence

Triton Valves: Celebrating 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025