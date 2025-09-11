Tripura Bandh: Congress Sparks Shutdown in Kailashahar Demanding Development
A 12-hour bandh called by the Congress in Tripura's Kailashahar affected normal life on Thursday. The shutdown was in support of an 11-point charter demanding the revival of Kailashahar airport and extended railway links. Roads were blocked, and the bandh was reportedly peaceful with no major incidents.
Normal life in Kailashahar, Unakoti district, was disrupted on Thursday due to a 12-hour bandh organized by the Tripura Congress.
The bandh, starting at 6 am, highlighted an 11-point demand including reviving Kailashahar airport and extending railway links. Congress leaders blocked roads, while educational institutions and markets remained closed. Vehicles wore a deserted look and government office attendance was low.
The situation remained peaceful, according to the police. Congress leader Birajit Sinha cited strategic reasons for airport revival. Police reported detaining 250 Congress workers during the bandh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
