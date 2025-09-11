Violent Attack in Odisha's Khurda Leaves Two Hospitalized

In a violent incident that shook Odisha's Khurda district, two youths sustained serious injuries after being assaulted by a group of six to seven miscreants. The unsettling event unfolded on Wednesday night in the Bankoi area under Bolagarh police jurisdiction.

According to police reports, the victims were initially treated at a local hospital but due to grave health concerns, one was later transferred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Anil Mohanty, the sub-divisional police officer in charge, noted that the assailants attacked the youths over previous enmity.

The case, categorized as kidnapping and attempted murder, has led to the identification of the culprits, who are expected to face arrest soon. The investigation continues, with officers seeking clarity on whether live ammunition was utilized during the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)