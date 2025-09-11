Left Menu

Violent Attack in Odisha's Khurda Leaves Two Hospitalized

In Odisha's Khurda district, two youths suffered severe injuries after being attacked by a group of miscreants. The attack, which appeared to stem from past enmity, involved gunshots. The victims were initially hospitalized locally, with one later moved to AIIMS Bhubaneswar due to critical health conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a violent incident that shook Odisha's Khurda district, two youths sustained serious injuries after being assaulted by a group of six to seven miscreants. The unsettling event unfolded on Wednesday night in the Bankoi area under Bolagarh police jurisdiction.

According to police reports, the victims were initially treated at a local hospital but due to grave health concerns, one was later transferred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Anil Mohanty, the sub-divisional police officer in charge, noted that the assailants attacked the youths over previous enmity.

The case, categorized as kidnapping and attempted murder, has led to the identification of the culprits, who are expected to face arrest soon. The investigation continues, with officers seeking clarity on whether live ammunition was utilized during the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

