Philippines Condemns China's Nature Reserve Plan as Territorial Pretext

The Philippines has condemned China's move to establish a nature reserve at the contested Scarborough Shoal, alleging it as a guise for territorial claims. Manila plans to file a diplomatic protest, asserting the Shoal as part of its sovereignty. Tensions remain high over the South China Sea disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Philippines has strongly condemned China's recent decision to establish a nature reserve at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. Manila accuses Beijing of using environmental protection as a pretext to reinforce territorial claims and control over the contested waterway, which is rich in resources and strategically important.

Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano termed China's move as 'patently illegal' and a stepping stone towards occupation. The Philippines' foreign ministry plans to file a formal diplomatic protest, asserting the Shoal as an integral part of its territory under international law. They urge China to withdraw the declaration and respect the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Tensions over sovereignty have intensified following a 2016 international court ruling that Beijing rejected. The region, home to abundant fisheries and critical shipping lanes, remains a vital geopolitical flashpoint, with recent incidents like vessel collisions further complicating diplomatic relations.

