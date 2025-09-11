TET Qualified Protestors Rally for Recruitment in West Bengal
Approximately 200 individuals, having passed the Teacher Eligibility Test in 2022, staged a protest at the West Bengal Assembly, demanding prompt recruitment in primary and upper primary schools. The demonstrators, who marched from Dorina Crossing, clashed with police officers before being removed from the assembly premises.
In a display of growing frustration, around 200 individuals who cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test in 2022 took to the streets, rallying at the West Bengal Assembly to demand immediate recruitment in local schools.
The protest, which began at Dorina Crossing, saw participants vehemently argue their case against police officials attempting to disperse the crowd before they reached the assembly.
Protesters were eventually detained and removed by law enforcement, with the situation growing tense as demonstrators expressed long-standing grievances over delayed appointments.
