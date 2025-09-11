Left Menu

Kremlin Deliberates on Putin's APEC Summit Attendance Amid ICC Warrant

The Kremlin is deciding if President Vladimir Putin will attend November's APEC summit in South Korea, an ICC member. In 2023, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Russia dismissed the warrant, but Putin avoids visiting ICC member nations due to arrest risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:29 IST
Kremlin Deliberates on Putin's APEC Summit Attendance Amid ICC Warrant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin is currently weighing whether President Vladimir Putin will participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit set for November in South Korea. The Asian nation holds membership in the International Criminal Court (ICC), which in 2023 issued a warrant for Putin's arrest on alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Russia has previously condemned the ICC's decision as both outrageous and unjustified. Moscow argues that the warrant holds no legal power because Russia is not a member of the ICC. Despite this stance, Putin has refrained from traveling to certain ICC member countries to avoid potential arrest.

The situation places the Kremlin in a diplomatic conundrum as it considers the implications of Putin's participation in the international summit, faced with the potential fallout of diplomatic tensions and the legal entanglements posed by attending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Gen Z Uprising: Uttarakhand Tightens Security Amid Rising Death Toll

Nepal's Gen Z Uprising: Uttarakhand Tightens Security Amid Rising Death Toll

 India
2
Uganda's Economic Boom: Oil and Infrastructure Set the Pace

Uganda's Economic Boom: Oil and Infrastructure Set the Pace

 Uganda
3
Habiver Launches Nationwide: A New Era of Sustainable Wellness Solutions

Habiver Launches Nationwide: A New Era of Sustainable Wellness Solutions

 India
4
Zelenskiy's Request for Long-Range Weapons Highlights Tensions

Zelenskiy's Request for Long-Range Weapons Highlights Tensions

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025