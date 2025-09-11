Left Menu

Strengthening Civil-Military Synergy in Central India

Lt Gen Arvind Chauhan of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps and Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel met in Bhopal to discuss enhancing civil-military synergy. They exchanged views on security and defence preparedness, reaffirming their commitment to national endeavors. The Sudarshan Chakra Corps is key in Indian Army operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Gen Arvind Chauhan, commander of Bhopal's Sudarshan Chakra Corps, engaged in discussions with Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, aiming to bolster civil-military partnerships.

Their meeting at Raj Bhavan covered security strategies and enhancing defence capabilities in central India.

Committing to national development, the leaders emphasized the importance of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, a pivotal strike force of the Indian Army known for deep offensive operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

