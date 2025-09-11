Strengthening Civil-Military Synergy in Central India

Lt Gen Arvind Chauhan, commander of Bhopal's Sudarshan Chakra Corps, engaged in discussions with Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, aiming to bolster civil-military partnerships.

Their meeting at Raj Bhavan covered security strategies and enhancing defence capabilities in central India.

Committing to national development, the leaders emphasized the importance of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, a pivotal strike force of the Indian Army known for deep offensive operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)