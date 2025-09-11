Left Menu

Empowering Governance: Arunachal Pradesh's Path to Inclusive Growth

Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lieutenant General (Retd.) K T Parnaik, called for strengthening the administrative framework to meet citizens' aspirations. In a meeting with Administrative Reforms Commission Chairperson Pramod Jain, they discussed reforms for public trust, grassroots empowerment, and service efficiency, aiming for inclusive growth and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:05 IST
In a bid to enhance governance and meet the aspirations of its citizens, Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lieutenant General (Retd.) K T Parnaik, stressed the importance of strengthening the state's administrative framework.

This assertion came during a meeting with Administrative Reforms Commission Chairperson Pramod Jain at Raj Bhavan, where discussions centered on tools for boosting public trust, empowering grassroots institutions, and improving service delivery as reported by an official statement.

Governor Parnaik emphasized reforms that encourage participatory governance, modernize administration, and ensure transparency and accountability, all while respecting the state's unique geography and rich cultural diversity.

