Empowering Governance: Arunachal Pradesh's Path to Inclusive Growth

In a bid to enhance governance and meet the aspirations of its citizens, Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lieutenant General (Retd.) K T Parnaik, stressed the importance of strengthening the state's administrative framework.

This assertion came during a meeting with Administrative Reforms Commission Chairperson Pramod Jain at Raj Bhavan, where discussions centered on tools for boosting public trust, empowering grassroots institutions, and improving service delivery as reported by an official statement.

Governor Parnaik emphasized reforms that encourage participatory governance, modernize administration, and ensure transparency and accountability, all while respecting the state's unique geography and rich cultural diversity.

