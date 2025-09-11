Ghana Receives Deportees: Controversy Surrounds US Policy

In a move sparking legal and ethical debates, Ghana has received 14 deportees from the United States, joining a list of African countries facing similar circumstances. This practice, part of a stringent immigration approach by President Donald Trump, has faced criticism regarding its legality and human rights implications.

Ghanaian President John Mahama confirmed the arrival, emphasizing the country's commitment to welcoming West Africans, including those deported from elsewhere. The understanding with the US hinges on West Africa's visa-free protocols, although the deportation agreement remains contentious among human rights advocates.

Concerns grow as countries like Ghana, Eswatini, and Rwanda accept deportees amidst broader geopolitical pressures. Rights groups have accused Trump's administration of targeting nations with compromised human rights records, exploiting their vulnerabilities amid global discussions on migration and foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)