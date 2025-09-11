Nepal Protests: Relief in Kolkata as Communication Restores

Tensions eased for officials at the Consulate General of Nepal in Kolkata as communication lines with their homeland reopened, following days of unrest that led to a temporary blackout of internet and social sites. This development allows them to reconnect with families impacted by the widespread protests.

The seven officials, stationed in Kolkata's Alipore area, revealed their optimism about a return to normalcy in the near future. A senior official expressed relief after confirming the safety of their families in Nepal, emphasizing that the protesters targeted corrupt leadership.

As the political scene remains unstable following Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation during mass protests, hope persists that a temporary government will form, restoring order. Youth-led demonstrations, known as the Gen Z agitation, continue to challenge the existing regime, demanding change amid violent clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)