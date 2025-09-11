Left Menu

Nepal Protests: Relief in Kolkata as Communication Restores

Officials at the Consulate General of Nepal in Kolkata were relieved as communication with families resumed after a ban lifted amidst protests in Nepal. Political upheaval continues after the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, leaving a shaken nation amid violent protests and a tenuous calm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:55 IST
Nepal Protests: Relief in Kolkata as Communication Restores
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions eased for officials at the Consulate General of Nepal in Kolkata as communication lines with their homeland reopened, following days of unrest that led to a temporary blackout of internet and social sites. This development allows them to reconnect with families impacted by the widespread protests.

The seven officials, stationed in Kolkata's Alipore area, revealed their optimism about a return to normalcy in the near future. A senior official expressed relief after confirming the safety of their families in Nepal, emphasizing that the protesters targeted corrupt leadership.

As the political scene remains unstable following Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation during mass protests, hope persists that a temporary government will form, restoring order. Youth-led demonstrations, known as the Gen Z agitation, continue to challenge the existing regime, demanding change amid violent clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi announces comprehensive support under PM CARES for Children scheme for orphaned children.

Modi announces comprehensive support under PM CARES for Children scheme for ...

 India
2
U.S. and EU Unite to Pressure Russia on Energy

U.S. and EU Unite to Pressure Russia on Energy

 Global
3
India lose to China 1-4 in Super 4s match of women's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Hangzhou, China.

India lose to China 1-4 in Super 4s match of women's Asia Cup hockey tournam...

 Global
4
IILM University Transforms Hospitality Education with Global Partnership

IILM University Transforms Hospitality Education with Global Partnership

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025