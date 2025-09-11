Left Menu

Tension Escalates in Doda After Low-Intensity Blast

A low-intensity explosion in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir has triggered panic. Despite no injuries, the blast has led to detentions and clashes. Authorities, alongside forensic teams, are investigating the crude explosives used. Restrictive measures remain in place, following the detention of over 80 individuals after a local politician's arrest.

A low-intensity explosion occurred in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, causing widespread panic in the locality. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the blast near Dumri-Thukar Mohalla.

The incident led to the detention of two individuals, identified as Javed and Khurshid, for questioning since they were present at the site during the explosion. Authorities are investigating the use of crude explosives with the help of forensic experts.

The situation intensified following the detention of over 80 people, prompting clashes between protesters and security forces. In the wake of unrest, prohibitory orders and suspension of mobile internet services continue as precautions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

