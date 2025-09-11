Tension Escalates in Doda After Low-Intensity Blast

A low-intensity explosion occurred in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, causing widespread panic in the locality. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the blast near Dumri-Thukar Mohalla.

The incident led to the detention of two individuals, identified as Javed and Khurshid, for questioning since they were present at the site during the explosion. Authorities are investigating the use of crude explosives with the help of forensic experts.

The situation intensified following the detention of over 80 people, prompting clashes between protesters and security forces. In the wake of unrest, prohibitory orders and suspension of mobile internet services continue as precautions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)