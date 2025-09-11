Belarus' Release of Prisoners: Signal of Change or Diplomatic Gesture?

In a move that could signal a shift in diplomatic relations, Belarus has freed 52 prisoners, who have since crossed into neighboring Lithuania. The release follows a diplomatic push by the United States, with President Donald Trump directly engaging Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on the matter.

Among those released was Siarhei Tsikhanouski, a prominent dissident and husband of exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Despite this release, Belarus continues to hold over 1,000 political prisoners, according to human rights organizations.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda expressed gratitude towards the U.S., but emphasized the need for continued efforts until all political prisoners in Belarus are freed. Lukashenko, an authoritarian ruler for over three decades, has been attempting to repair relations with the West.