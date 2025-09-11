Preventive Arrest of Hindutva Activist Puneeth Kerehalli
Puneeth Kerehalli, a Hindutva activist and cow vigilante, was placed under preventive arrest in Bengaluru. Accused in 14 serious cases, he was sent to judicial custody for refusing to pledge against criminal activities. The Bengaluru police detained him to prevent further offences.
Puneeth Kerehalli, a noted Hindutva activist and cow vigilante, has been placed under preventive arrest in Bengaluru. The move comes after he allegedly declined to commit to refraining from criminal activities upon request from a magistrate.
Bengaluru Police detailed Kerehalli's judicial custody ruling, citing his involvement in 14 previous serious cases as the impetus for precautionary measures against further offences. Arrested by Basavanagudi Police, he was detained on September 10, 2025.
Kerehalli was charged under Section 127 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for wrongful confinement and brought before the Special Executive Magistrate in Bengaluru. His refusal to agree to conditions affirming the maintenance of public order led to his judicial remand.
