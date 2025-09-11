Left Menu

US Lifts Sanctions on Belarusian Airline Belavia

The United States has lifted sanctions on Belavia, Belarus' national airline. The announcement was made by John Coale, a deputy envoy under President Donald Trump, during a meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk. This follows Belarus' release of imprisoned dissidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:23 IST
The U.S. government has officially lifted sanctions on Belavia, the national airline of Belarus, marking a significant shift in diplomatic relations. John Coale, deputy envoy under President Donald Trump, delivered the news during a meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk.

The decision comes in the backdrop of Belarus releasing dozens of prisoners, which prompted this diplomatic development. The meeting was captured on video and disseminated by Belarusian state-run media.

The policy change follows a conversation nearly a month ago between President Trump and President Lukashenko, specifically addressing the fate of imprisoned dissidents in Belarus. With this move, both nations appear to be signaling potential improvements in bilateral relations.

