DSD Strengthens Systems to Restore Accountability and Service Delivery

The Department of Social Development (DSD) has pledged to stabilise and strengthen internal systems across its portfolio, including the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and the National Development Agency (NDA). This commitment was reaffirmed by Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu Tolashe during a progress report presentation to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Social Development.

Stabilising Leadership and Strengthening Oversight

The Minister announced that Cabinet has approved the appointment of three Regional Executive Managers for SASSA in Limpopo, Free State, and the Northern Cape. These appointments are seen as a crucial step in enhancing operational oversight and leadership at the regional level.

Tolashe highlighted that the department had implemented 81% of its 2023/24 Audit Action Plan—resolving 45 out of 55 findings raised by the Auditor-General. The remaining issues will be carried forward into the current financial year to ensure full accountability. “We are committed to achieving clean audits under the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework. Anything not accomplished in 2023/24 will be integrated into 2024/25, and these gaps will be minimal,” she said.

Progress by Entities: Stronger Compliance Levels

Both SASSA and the NDA have made significant strides in addressing audit findings:

SASSA : Resolved 98% of its findings, with only four issues outstanding, primarily in ICT systems and grants administration.

NDA: Cleared 89% of its audit findings, reflecting improved internal controls and accountability mechanisms.

Tolashe stressed that resolving ICT and grant-related challenges remains central, given their direct impact on beneficiaries who depend on timely and accurate social assistance.

Audit Outcomes: A Mixed Picture

Chief Financial Officer Thandeka Ngcobo presented the audit results for 2023/24. While the department retained unqualified financial statements—confirming resources were properly used—the overall audit opinion regressed from a clean audit in 2022/23 to an unqualified audit with findings in 2023/24.

The regression stemmed mainly from material misstatements in Programme 4 indicators, which are tied to critical service delivery interventions. These include:

Establishing at least one gender-based violence (GBV) shelter per district.

Setting up at least one Khuseleka Centre per district.

Providing Orphans and Vulnerable Children and Youth (OVCY) with a core package of services in target districts.

Ensuring OVCY know their HIV status and assisting HIV-positive OVCY in treatment adherence.

Ngcobo assured the committee that corrective actions had been factored into the 2024/25 Audit Action Plan, with tighter monitoring from both management and the Auditor-General’s office.

Strengthening Accountability and Service Delivery

Director-General Peter Netshipale outlined a range of reforms designed to ensure lasting improvements and prevent repeat findings. These include:

Strengthened monitoring and evaluation systems to validate reported outcomes.

Regular performance reviews to ensure accuracy in reporting.

Enhanced coordination between DSD, SASSA, and NDA on cross-cutting challenges.

Targeted interventions in ICT and grants management to close persistent gaps.

Netshipale stressed that beyond compliance, these reforms are about rebuilding public trust. “Every rand spent must translate into tangible improvements in social protection services,” he said.

Looking Ahead: Embedding a Culture of Accountability

Minister Tolashe emphasised that corrective actions would be continuously monitored under the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) to ensure sustained improvement. She added that audit processes should not be seen as obstacles, but as opportunities to strengthen institutional systems.

“We will not allow the department to sink below acceptable standards. Our goal is to achieve sustainable, clean audits that reflect accountability, dignity, and integrity,” Tolashe concluded.

The department reaffirmed its determination to embed accountability across its entities, ensuring that future audit outcomes are not only about compliance but also directly linked to better services for children, youth, families, and South Africa’s most vulnerable communities.