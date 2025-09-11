Tragic Events in Bareilly: Two Youths Killed in Separate Violent Altercations

In a tragic turn of events, two youths lost their lives in separate violent incidents in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday night, Shanu, aged 24, was stabbed during a slight disagreement at a wedding banquet on the Bahedi Bypass.

According to the police, Shanu, who lived in Nabi Nagar and worked in the scrap industry, was suddenly attacked by three individuals. The identified perpetrators, Junaid and Shakeel, with an unknown accomplice, fatally stabbed him.

In a similar incident, Gaurav Goswami, 25, suffered a gunshot wound near the Satellite bus stand following a minor verbal exchange. Gaurav was returning from a meal with family and friends when Bihari Sonkar reportedly shot him. A case has been filed against eight suspects, and one is currently in custody as police probe further.

(With inputs from agencies.)