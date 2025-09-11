Left Menu

Delhi Police K-9 Unit Unveils New Emblem for Elite Dog Squad

The Delhi Police introduced a new emblem for its K-9 Unit, recognizing their vital role in crime detection, narcotics recovery, and explosive identification. This elite squad, operational since 1967, is pivotal during high-security events, with dogs and handlers receiving rigorous training to maintain safety across the capital.

The Delhi Police officially launched the emblem of its elite Dog Squad (K-9 Unit) on Thursday, highlighting their critical role in enhancing public safety.

Unveiled by Police Commissioner Satish Golcha at police headquarters, the emblem underscores the unit's contributions to crime detection and handling high-security events.

Established in 1967, the K-9 Unit, under the Crime Branch, uses trained dogs to detect explosives, narcotics, and trace suspects, ensuring vigilant policing across 10 strategic locations in Delhi.

