Delhi Police K-9 Unit Unveils New Emblem for Elite Dog Squad

The Delhi Police officially launched the emblem of its elite Dog Squad (K-9 Unit) on Thursday, highlighting their critical role in enhancing public safety.

Unveiled by Police Commissioner Satish Golcha at police headquarters, the emblem underscores the unit's contributions to crime detection and handling high-security events.

Established in 1967, the K-9 Unit, under the Crime Branch, uses trained dogs to detect explosives, narcotics, and trace suspects, ensuring vigilant policing across 10 strategic locations in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)