Germany's BND Steps Up Against Hybrid Threats

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz has underlined the necessity for the country's BND foreign intelligence service to operate at a peak level, reflecting Germany's economic heft and geopolitical size. He stressed this as crucial to countering hybrid threats from increasingly assertive adversaries like China and Russia.

In a recent address for the inauguration of Martin Jaeger as the new BND head, Merz asserted that the longstanding pillars of European peace and freedom have grown fragile. He highlighted that Germany faces one of its gravest post-World War Two security environments, amid daily hybrid assaults on critical infrastructure.

Appointed after serving as Ukraine's ambassador, Jaeger replaces Bruno Kahl and promises to strengthen the BND's cooperation with international allies. He insists that the BND will be an indomitable force in counteracting intimidation, echoing Berlin's pledge to adapt its foreign and security policies.