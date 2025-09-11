Left Menu

Hamas Remains Resolute Amidst Israeli Strike in Doha

In response to an Israeli attack in Doha, Hamas has asserted that the incident will not change its conditions for concluding the conflict in Gaza. Despite the targeting of their negotiation team during a ceasefire discussion, Hamas maintains its stance on the terms of ending the war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:36 IST
Hamas Remains Resolute Amidst Israeli Strike in Doha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Hamas has declared that an Israeli attack aimed at its leaders in Doha will not influence its conditions for ending the Gaza conflict.

Fawzi Barhoum, a Hamas official, stated in a televised address on Thursday that the attack targeted the group's negotiation delegation.

The delegation was engaged in talks concerning a ceasefire proposal by U.S. President Trump, yet the group's stance remains unchanged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra CM Calls for Indian Government Action Amid Nepal Unrest

Maharashtra CM Calls for Indian Government Action Amid Nepal Unrest

 India
2
Nagaland Teachers Stand Firm: Demand Justice for RMSS-2016 Batch

Nagaland Teachers Stand Firm: Demand Justice for RMSS-2016 Batch

 India
3
Chelsea FC Under Fire: 74 Breach Allegations Rock Club's Past Deals

Chelsea FC Under Fire: 74 Breach Allegations Rock Club's Past Deals

 United Kingdom
4
Mikola Statkevich: A Defiant Stand at the Belarus-Lithuania Border

Mikola Statkevich: A Defiant Stand at the Belarus-Lithuania Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025