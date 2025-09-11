Hamas Remains Resolute Amidst Israeli Strike in Doha
In response to an Israeli attack in Doha, Hamas has asserted that the incident will not change its conditions for concluding the conflict in Gaza. Despite the targeting of their negotiation team during a ceasefire discussion, Hamas maintains its stance on the terms of ending the war.
11-09-2025
Hamas has declared that an Israeli attack aimed at its leaders in Doha will not influence its conditions for ending the Gaza conflict.
Fawzi Barhoum, a Hamas official, stated in a televised address on Thursday that the attack targeted the group's negotiation delegation.
The delegation was engaged in talks concerning a ceasefire proposal by U.S. President Trump, yet the group's stance remains unchanged.
